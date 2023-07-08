Election 2024 DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H.

 REBA SALDANHA/AP PHOTO

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised $20 million in the first six weeks after he announced his run for president, his campaign said Thursday.

The formidable haul for DeSantis indicates a well of support despite a glitchy campaign launch on Twitter back in May. Still, polling shows he’s in a distant second place for the 2024 Republican nomination behind former President Donald Trump.

