Election 2024 Debate Fundraising

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. DeSantis says he got a $1 million cash bump after Wednesday night’s presidential debate. His campaign says that amount came in over the first 24 hours after DeSantis and seven other contenders met in Milwaukee. 

 MORRY GASH/AP PHOTO, FILE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he got a $1 million cash bump after Wednesday night's presidential debate.

That amount came in over the first 24 hours after DeSantis and seven other contenders met onstage in Milwaukee, according to his campaign.

