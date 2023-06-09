TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday called for states to be “more aggressive” in immigration enforcement, as California officials continued investigating potential criminal wrongdoing after Florida directed flights of migrants from Texas to Sacramento.

DeSantis, making his first trip to the U.S. southwest border since announcing his candidacy for president, described the use of Florida tax dollars to pay for the migrant flights as helping Texas combat a border crisis.

