TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a death warrant for an inmate who in 1988 raped, murdered and set on fire a woman in her Brevard County condominium — a crime that a circuit judge said was “committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”

James Phillip Barnes, now 61, is scheduled to be executed Aug. 3 in the murder of Patricia “Patsy” Miller, according to documents posted Thursday on the Florida Supreme Court website.

