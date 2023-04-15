Abortion Florida

State Reps. Jennifer Canady, left, and Jenna Persons-Mulicka embrace after the Republican-dominated Legislature approved a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

 ALICIA DEVINE/TALLAHASSEE DEMOCRAT via AP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The governor’s office said in a statement late Thursday that he had signed the legislation. The ban gives DeSantis a key political victory among Republican primary voters as he prepares to launch an expected presidential candidacy built on his national brand as a conservative standard bearer.

