TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — With two sales-tax “holiday” periods poised to start, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a nearly $1.3 billion package of tax breaks. Lawmakers unanimously passed the package (HB 7053) on May 5. It includes a series of tax holidays, reducing a commercial-lease tax and providing permanent sales-tax exemptions for such things as diapers and incontinence products and baby and toddler items.

DeSantis did not hold a public event to sign the bill but issued a statement that said, in part, “we are ensuring that our state’s economic success gets passed on to the people that made it possible. I will continue to push smart fiscal policy that will allow Florida families to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets. Stronger families make a stronger Florida.”

Recommended for you