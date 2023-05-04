TALLAHASSEE — After lawmakers passed the changes Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis moved quickly to sign a bill that will place restrictions on pharmacy benefit managers. DeSantis held a bill-signing event Wednesday in Jupiter, with his office touting that the changes will provide more “accountability” for the business known as PBMs.

“This legislation builds a foundation of transparency for pharmacy benefit manager practices and drug prices in Florida, allowing consumers to make the best choices for their own health,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement.

