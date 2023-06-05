TALLAHASSEE — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a number of bills last week, some heavily debated like the renter fee bill.
On Friday, DeSantis signed a heavily debated bill that could lead to landlords collecting monthly fees instead of security deposits from renters. The bill (HB 133), which lawmakers approved in April, was one of 12 measures that DeSantis signed Friday.
Under the bill, landlords would be able to offer the option of paying monthly fees instead of security deposits, though landlords would not be required to do so. Renters would decide whether to pay the fees or deposits.
With rental costs soaring across the state, the bill’s supporters said it would provide an option to help renters get into apartments without having to come up with potentially thousands of dollars in upfront money. But opponents said the fees would not be capped and that renters wouldn’t be able to eventually recoup the money, like they might with security deposits. Also, after the renters move out, they could be forced to pay to repair damage to apartments, opponents said.
State Guard expansionAnother bill DeSantis signed Friday will expand and make permanent the Florida State Guard, which DeSantis revived last year. DeSantis’ office said the Florida State Guard bill (HB 1285) was among eight military-related measures that he signed Friday.
The Florida State Guard was initially set up during World War II to replace Florida National Guard members who were deployed abroad. It went inactive in 1947. But DeSantis restored it last year, at least in part as a way to help the Florida National Guard during emergencies.
Last year’s approval, however, came in what is known as a budget “implementing” bill, which means the Florida State Guard authorization would expire July 1, according to a House staff analysis. The bill signed Friday will eliminate the July 1 expiration date and put the Florida State Guard in law as a division of the state Department of Military Affairs. The bill also will expand the maximum size of the Florida State Guard from 400 to 1,500 members.
Lawmakers separately included $107.6 million in the new state budget for the Florida State Guard, up from $10 million in the current fiscal year.
Windshield lawsuit crackdownIn a victory for auto insurers, DeSantis signed a bill Thursday that seeks to curb lawsuits over insurance claims for windshield damage. The measure (SB 1002) was one of 27 bills that DeSantis signed Thursday, according to his office.
The windshield-related bill will bar a controversial practice known as “assignment of benefits,” or AOB, that insurers contend fuels lawsuits over claims. Also, the bill will prevent glass shops from offering such things as gift cards and rebates to motorists making claims.
Assignment of benefits involves policyholders signing over claims to contractors, who then pursue payments from insurers. Contractors say assigning benefits can help consumers, who might not have experience dealing with insurance companies. Also, operators of independent glass shops have argued they sometimes need to file lawsuits because insurers don’t fairly pay for their work.
The bill will prevent insurers from requiring policyholders to use particular companies for windshield replacements.
Lawmakers passed the bills during the legislative session that ended May 5.