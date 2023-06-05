Cracked windshield

DeSantis signed a bill Thursday that seeks to curb lawsuits over insurance claims for windshield damage.

 METRO CREATIVE

TALLAHASSEE — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a number of bills last week, some heavily debated like the renter fee bill.

On Friday, DeSantis signed a heavily debated bill that could lead to landlords collecting monthly fees instead of security deposits from renters. The bill (HB 133), which lawmakers approved in April, was one of 12 measures that DeSantis signed Friday.

Recommended for you