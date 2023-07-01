John G. Roberts

Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts said programs at University of North Carolina and Harvard Univesity “lack sufficiently focused and measurable “objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points.”

TALLAHASSEE — While Florida has long barred affirmative action in college and university admissions, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said the state goes “even further” as he addressed a Moms for Liberty convention in Philadelphia.

“We have eliminated ‘DEI’ from our public universities,” DeSantis said. “They say it’s ‘diversity, equity and inclusion.’ But the way it’s practiced, it’s ideology imposed on the institution.”

