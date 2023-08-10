Election 2024 Republicans Iowa

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising event for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

 CHARLES NEIBERGALL/AP PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday suspended the top prosecutor in Orlando, wielding his executive again power over local government in taking on a contentious issue in the 2024 presidential race.

It’s the second time DeSantis, a Republican, has removed a Democratic state attorney and follows an investigation that began when a teenager was charged with fatally shooting a television reporter and a 9-year-old girl.

