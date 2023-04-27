South Korea US DeSantis

In this photo provided by South Korean Prime Minister Office, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, right, talks with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a meeting at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

 SOUTH KOREAN PRIME MINISTER OFFICE via AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held trade talks with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday, on the second leg of his four-nation trip, as the possible rival to Donald Trump seeks to build his diplomatic profile ahead of a widely anticipated presidential campaign launch.

Leading a trade mission from Florida, DeSantis met with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and expressed hopes to create more jobs by facilitating South Korean trade and investment in his state, according to Han’s office. Han, Seoul’s No. 2 official behind President Yoon Suk Yeol, called for stronger cooperation in industries such as space and aviation, which he described as Florida’s “strengths.”

