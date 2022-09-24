TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday issued an executive order aimed at governments in China, Iran, Russia, Cuba and “others hostile to American interests,” as he pointed to concerns about issues such as cybersecurity.

DeSantis, who is running for re-election in November, said he also will ask lawmakers in 2023 to make changes in state law that would further block business activities in Florida by those governments.

