TALLAHASSEE — Calling for “long overdue reforms,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday outlined proposed legislation that would target pharmacy benefit managers to try to lower prescription-drug costs.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, are often described as “middlemen” in the health-care system. Working with insurers and other health plans, they play key roles such as negotiating with drug manufacturers, paying claims and building pharmacy networks.

Recommended for you