Florida DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis takes questions from the media during a press conference at Christopher Columbus High School on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Miami, Fla. The press conference was held to announce DeSantis’s signing of a private school voucher expansion, HB1, which allows more Florida school children become eligible for taxpayer-funded school vouchers.

 MATIAS J. OCNER/MIAMI HERALD via AP

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will travel to Jerusalem next month and speak at a museum event as Israel faces a spiraling domestic crisis, giving the potential 2024 presidential candidate a stage to tout his foreign policy credentials.

The Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem say DeSantis will deliver a keynote speech at an event that will address the tensions in Israel, a key U.S. ally. The governor’s office confirmed the travel plans, noting the visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independence.

