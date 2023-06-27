Election 2024 DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023.

 JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AP PHOTO

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis promised to end birthright citizenship, finish building the southern border wall and send U.S. forces into Mexico to combat drug cartels as part of an aggressive — and familiar — immigration policy proposal he laid out Monday in a Texas border city.

The sweeping immigration plan is the Florida governor’s first detailed policy release as a 2024 contender and represents a long-established wish list of Republican immigration proposals that largely mirrors former President Donald Trump’s policies. Much of DeSantis’ plan faces tall odds, requiring the reversal of legal precedents, approval from other countries or even an amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

