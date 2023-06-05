TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed two bills, including a measure that would have added restrictions about titles used by medical professionals and required practitioners to wear name tags or display licenses when treating patients. DeSantis did not detail his reasons in two veto letters sent to Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

The bill (SB 230) about medical titles and identification was sponsored by Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Chairwoman Gayle Harrell, a Stuart Republican who argued during the legislative session that it would provide “transparency” to patients. Among other things, the bill could have led to practitioners facing discipline for not wearing name tags or not displaying licenses in their offices. Practitioners also would have been required to verbally identify themselves by name and profession to new patients.

