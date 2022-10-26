AVON PARK — Governor Ron DeSantis stopped by South Florida State College Tuesday to award $2.8 million to the college to support workforce education programs.
In total, DeSantis awarded $9 million to three state colleges to support these programs in high-demand fields across the state, with a focus on serving professions and Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.
These funds will support programs that help students graduate and enter careers in emergency management, law enforcement, health care and education – all of these fields are in-demand in Florida and are especially important occupations in communities after a disaster like Hurricane Ian.
Through these awards, Florida is helping communities impacted by the storm get back on their feet and supporting their recovery. Over the next three years, 2,000 students are expected to graduate from these programs.
“It was great to award $9 million for workforce education programs that will help Floridians who were impacted by Hurricane Ian,” DeSantis said. “As we rebuild and recover from this storm, training highly skilled individuals to work in health care, law enforcement, emergency management and education will help communities now and prepare them for the future.”
“With today’s announcement, Florida will continue to effectively support these critical workforce pipelines to fill critical positions,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. “As we continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, Governor Ron DeSantis is helping to ensure our workforce education meets the modern demands of Florida’s growing economy.”
The Critical Workforce Needs funding will help each college establish its own regional partnership with its area school districts to support the development of career academies in healthcare, law enforcement, education and emergency management.
Daytona State College also received $2.8 million to support workforce education programs.
St. Petersburg College received $3.4 million to support workforce education programs and oversee this initiative.