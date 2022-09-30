dEsANTIS

Gov. Ron DeSantis, flanked by First Lady Casey DeSantis, discusses Tropical Storm Ian on Thursday.

 TOM URBAN/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — Though downgraded from a hurricane, Tropical Storm Ian remained a threat Thursday to Central Florida and Northeast Florida, state officials said, after the massive storm brought destruction to the southwestern part of the state.

“The impacts of this storm are historic,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Thursday morning press briefing. “The damage that was done has been historic, and this is just (based) off initial assessments. There’s going to be a lot more assessing that goes on in the days ahead.”

