Descafano joins Public Defender Office

When the judge calls the defendant’s case, a disheveled woman – her hair askew, her arms filthy and her clothes torn – walks up to the defense podium.
She tries to mumble something to the judge, but her lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Karen Dolan Descafano, speaks for her down-and-out client. She requests a continuance in her client’s case. The homeless woman leaves to return another day.
For Descafano – the newest addition to the Highlands County’s Public Defender’s Office – helping people who are barely hanging on is an important aspect of defending them in court. Many suffer from substance abuse and mental health issues, which hampers decision-making and leads to such charges as domestic violence, petit theft, drug possession, battery, and even murder.
“I’m not uncomfortable around people with addictions or other problems,” said Descafano, who was born in Chicago and raised in Madison, Wisconsin. She worked for the Florida Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel’s office for five years before joining the Sebring office led by Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter in April.
Descafano will benefit an already strong team, Carter said.
{span}”{span}We believe Ms. Descafano will be a great addition to the Office of the Public Defender,” he said. {/span}{/span}
Though her job is to represent indigent people charged with criminal offenses, referring clients to social services goes hand in glove with defending them – and the court system agrees.
The American Bar Association and the National Advisory Commission on Criminal Justice Standards and Goals for years have recommended social services – as well as legal services – be provided in public defender offices.
“Helping people is what I’ve been doing for the past five years,” she says of her time with the regional conflict office. “There are those who are hard on their luck, losing their children, sometimes having financial struggles. I actually enjoy helping people; that’s the part of the job I enjoy the most.”
After obtaining an associate’s degree in police science at Madison Area Technical College in Madison, she joined a family process service business where she prepared orders for warrants, subpoenas, and other court-ordered appearances.
She then earned a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Nebraska, then moved to Florida where she earned her law degree at Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando. That was in December 2016; she took the bar and passed in February 2017. To prepare for public service, she earned an advanced studies degree in law from Stetson University.
She’ll carry a full case load in her new job, but in her spare time, Descafano enjoys checking out Florida’s state parks and boating on the Intracoastal and Gulf Coast with friends.
“I like to be outdoors, going to the beach,” she said. “Florida has nice state parks, we try to see them here and there.”
She says her Uncle Andrew Nolan also inspired her to go into law.
“He’s retired now but was a lawyer for many years, well-respected,” she said. “He is very important to me.”
In the meantime, this defense attorney will emulate her colleagues at the Public Defender’s Office by helping clients with social services while defending them in court.
“I love getting face to face with clients, assisting them anyway I can, connecting them with mental health services, substance abuse programs – there is a world of services out there,” Descafano said.
10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig said he’s happy to have Descafano on board.
“I am thrilled to have been able to secure a highly qualified, experienced attorney to serve the people of Highlands County,” Dimmig said. “Ms. Descafano has already begun to have a positive impact on the administration of justice.”