Descafano joins Public Defender Office

Karen Descafano defends her clients in court while directing them to programs that can help them.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

When the judge calls the defendant’s case, a disheveled woman – her hair askew, her arms filthy and her clothes torn – walks up to the defense podium.

She tries to mumble something to the judge, but her lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Karen Dolan Descafano, speaks for her down-and-out client. She requests a continuance in her client’s case. The homeless woman leaves to return another day.

Recommended for you