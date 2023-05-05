A concept for changing Avon Park’s Main Street to angled park will be presented to the Avon Park City Council on Monday and a public information meeting will be held Tuesday.
A community workshop was held in March for input on potential design features for a Main Street resurfacing and rehabilitation project.
Some of the potential features for the roadway were: on-street parking, pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, intersection operational improvements, streetscaping, and other elements that align with the community’s desires for the corridor.
At a recent City Council, City Manager Mark Schrader said he had an online meeting with representatives of Renaissance Planning and the Florida Department of Transportation.
Renaissance Planning tried to incorporate most of the suggested changes for Main Street and came up with a few different ideas, he said. A bicycle path would only work someday if the Community Redevelopment Agency pays for it and the path would be in grassy median, known to locals as The Mile-Long Mall.
Some of the concepts would cost the City money, but the City doesn’t have money at this point to help pay for it, Schrader said. He told them the CRA may be able to help with adding different components of the plan.
At the May 8 City Council meeting, Renaissance Planning will present the proposed concept that wouldn’t involve City funding, he said.
The public information meeting will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Palm Room at the Hotel Jacaranda. Participants will have the opportunity to provide input on each alternative to help as the project moves to the design phase.
It would go back to two lanes, with the project being done in three phases, Schrader said. The first phase would be just off U.S. 27 where there isn’t a big need for parking.
“The whole thing is called the Historic District, but we all know once you go over the railroad tracks that is really the older buildings where they have got the angled parking,” he said.
On council’s May 22 meeting agenda there will be a resolution stating council’s approval of the project, Schrader noted. An FDOT representative said this doesn’t mean it will all happen as many things have to line up.
“I think you will like what they came up with if you are back to slowing the traffic down,” he added.