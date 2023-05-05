Avon Park Main Street

Renaissance Planning will present a proposed concept for changes to Main Street at the May 8 meeting of the Avon Park City Council.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

A concept for changing Avon Park’s Main Street to angled park will be presented to the Avon Park City Council on Monday and a public information meeting will be held Tuesday.

A community workshop was held in March for input on potential design features for a Main Street resurfacing and rehabilitation project.

