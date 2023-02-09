ARCADIA — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office assisted Arcadia Police Department on Wednesday with conducting a search warrant at 2002 SE Rhode Island St. that resulted in a teenager’s arrest in the shooting death of a DeSoto County Fair attendee.
DCSO and APD obtained and served a co-affiant warrant in relation to the first-degree murder charge for 15-year-old Ryan Watson Jr., the primary suspect in the shooting that happened at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday night, Feb. 4.
The DCSO SWAT Team and Arcadia Police Department detectives thoroughly searched the premises and determined Watson was not home at the time. While detectives continued their search, the suspect’s mother arrived on scene and subsequently led detectives to the location where Watson was found and arrested by APD.
Watson is charged in the death of Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez, 17.
Sheriff James Potter is committed to work together alongside Arcadia Police Department Marshal Quinn Jones and the APD throughout this investigation.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rodriguez – Lopez family during this difficult time of losing their loved one,” officials said.
If you have any information regarding details in this case, contact the Arcadia Police Department at 863-494-2222 and report any tips to 1-800-780-TIPS. At this time APD continues as the leading agency conducting the investigation.