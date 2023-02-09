jones

DeSoto County Sheriff James “Jim” Potter (left) and Arcadia Police Department Marshal Quinn Jones are investigating a murder that took place at the county’s fair over the weekend.

 COURTESY/DESOTO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ARCADIA — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office assisted Arcadia Police Department on Wednesday with conducting a search warrant at 2002 SE Rhode Island St. that resulted in a teenager’s arrest in the shooting death of a DeSoto County Fair attendee.

DCSO and APD obtained and served a co-affiant warrant in relation to the first-degree murder charge for 15-year-old Ryan Watson Jr., the primary suspect in the shooting that happened at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday night, Feb. 4.

Recommended for you