SEBRING — Amid food supply shortages and rising prices, the breakfast and lunch meals continue to be served free of charge in Highlands County schools with chicken nuggets, pizza and cheeseburgers among the favorites for lunch.
With school starting today for students after the winter break, the Food Service managers at each school had returned to work on Monday to accept the delivery of perishables like milk and produce.
Food and Nutrition Service Director Tim Thompson said his department is still having some supply chain disruptions through Sysco and other sources. There have been some produce issues, but they have been able to be responsive to it and provide the meals to take care of the students.
“Our food costs are up, but we are also receiving some additional Federal reimbursements,” he said. “They are giving us an additional reimbursement for this year and we have also had some additional funds that were tied to supply chain disruption that we are taking advantage of.
“They are allowing us to purchase foods that are minimally processed so we are using those extra funds for milk and stuff like that.”
While chicken nuggets, pizza and cheeseburgers are favorites, there are new things on the menu, but frequently they end up being a limited time offer because of supply chain disruptions, Thompson said. “Sometimes if they can’t get us the thing that we are looking for we have to be flexible and find something else.
“We have had things return to the menu faster than we have anticipated like sloppy nachos,” he said. “We happened to be able to get the things to make sloppy Joes very easily and so sloppy nachos made a return to our menu and sloppy Joes returned to our menu a lot sooner than we had anticipated.”
Sloppy nachos is sloppy Joe meat on a plate of tortilla chips with cheese, etcetera, but no jalapeno slices due not having a good source for them now, Thompson said. “When we first introduced that, it tickled their fancy quite a bit.”
The district still is on the Community Eligibility Provisions program, which means currently the district is receiving no payments from the households for breakfast, lunch or snacks, Thompson said.
The district qualifies for the no-cost meal program due to the number of students in the county who qualify for free or reduced-priced meals and the students who would qualify due to other circumstance or assistance programs.
Another limited run item is chicken cordon bleu sandwiches, and chili returned to the menu this school year for the cold weather months.
The three lunch entrees at the high schools today are macaroni & cheese with roll, hot dog and chicken ranch salad.
The two elementary school lunch entrees today are macaroni & cheese with roll and chicken ranch salad.