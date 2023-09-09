Douglas Lieland and pup

Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking tips on who may have killed 63-year-old Douglas Lieland, shown here, who was found dead at his Avon Park home off State Road 17, with evidence of a struggle. Anyone who saw or encountered Lieland from Aug. 28-31 could have useful information for deputies.

 FACEBOOK/DOUGLAS LEILAND

Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives still need tips on who may have fought with and killed Douglas “Slim” Lieland between Aug. 28-31.

Deputies first learned of his murder when called to his home at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 31, to investigate a “dead person” at San Jose Avenue in Avon Park.

