Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives still need tips on who may have fought with and killed Douglas “Slim” Lieland between Aug. 28-31.
Deputies first learned of his murder when called to his home at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 31, to investigate a “dead person” at San Jose Avenue in Avon Park.
Highlands County deputy sheriffs found Lieland, 63, deceased in his residence surrounded by evidence that suggests a struggle took place between him and the perpetrator.
According to his online social profile, Leiland was retired, had previously worked at the Jacaranda Hotel as a cook and had studied at South Florida State College.
Even those who don’t think they have useful information may still be able to help. Anyone who encountered Lieland from Aug. 28-31, contact Det. Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
- Tipsters can also leave a message via the HCSO app, with Heartland Crime Stoppers on their P3tips app, by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), dialing TIPS on your cell phone or visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking on the “Submit A Tip” button.
Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.