SEBRING — A Chicago real estate development group has filed an appeal, to go before the Sebring City Council, citing numerous violations of Florida Statues by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
Yan & Arp LLC (Grace (Yan) Cui and Cynthia Hopkins) had submitted a business proposal, one of two received, for the CRA-owned property at 209 Circle Park Drive. The CRA selection committee and CRA Board selected the proposal from Robert and Tiffany Cadzow, of Sebring, which called for an Irish pub on the ground floor with hotel rooms on the second floor.
Yan & Arp filed a protest in the decision, but the CRA stood by its decision. Yan & Arp’s appeal will go before the City Council at its June 15 meeting.
Hopkins stated in her appeal to the City Council, “as one of the two proposers for 209 Circle Park Drive, we would like to respectfully challenge the staff recommendation decision.
“Violations of various FL statutes and the Sebring Purchasing Policy established a ground to disqualify Mr. Bob Cadzow.”
As such, the RFP (request for proposal) process is not fair and inequitable to Yan & Arp LLC, a small business owned and managed by two Asian American women, she said.
“Your thorough, objective review is needed because the CRA’s administrative review to our protest contains numerous errors on facts. It was conducted without appropriate understanding of the legal and compliance framework,” Hopkins said.
She further claimed there was lobbying and influencing in violation of the Florida Sunshine Law.
Hopkins said Freedom of Information Act evidence shows that Mr. Cadzow initiated a private conversation with Mr. Leidel (CRA Board chair) to influence the public procurement selection process for “the Roanoke” (209 Circle Park). She said that conversation took place on April 6 at Cadzow’s restaurant, “the Faded.”
Leidel’s commentary on deal terms and contingencies about the conversation was captured on videos of two public meetings, Hopkins said.
Meetings of such a nature are subject to the Sunshine Law governing public meetings and records. There was no public notice or access for this conversation; neither was a record retained for public inspection, she said. In contrast, any communication between Yan & Arp and the CRA was conducted strictly via email, available for public inspection as required by the Sunshine Law.
Leidel said Thursday, “This is really an unnecessary endeavor in my opinion, because we had a selection committee put together; they (committee members) evaluated the proposals that were presented.
“They made their selection on the one that they thought would be the best and highest use for the downtown district and now we are just basically wasting time as we have to go through this process, which really only hurts the City in the long run because we have a vacant building that is not occupied.”
In a letter to Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich, Hopkins said, “I am officially filing the appeal statement for the CRA administrative review of our original protest statement for RFP 21-007.
“It is important to note that Yan & Arp LLC, as a proposer and unlike our competitor, is not asking for any preferential treatment. We follow the law and the procedures. We simply ask the City oversight body of the CRA to act in the best interest of taxpayers and enforce law & order by establishing a leveled playing field.
“Your transparency and objectivity are crucial to attract credible business investment and talents in order to secure long term economic growth for Sebring.”
Hopkins’ claims include: mismanagement of CRA meetings in violation of FL Statute 189, Uniform Special District Accountability Act; failure to follow the prescribed RFP Process in violation of FL Statute 163.380; multiple violations of FL Statute 163.380 Disposal of property in community redevelopment; and failed to disclose “all pertinent information” to Yan & Arp in violation of FL Statute 163.380(3)a.
Yan & Arp’s proposal for the 209 Circle Park Drive property includes a restaurant; a pop-up storefront to incubate local entrepreneurs and showcase local products; a high-end, mini laundry lounge for the tenants and the community, and five rental units on the second floor, fully rebuilt.