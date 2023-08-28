Parkway Golf was touted as “9 holes of fun” on its Sebring Parkway sign before the executive course closed last year, but a developer hopes to reopen the links for the upcoming winter season.

Short Pants Development purchased the 13.37-acre property at 238 Northwood Drive in December 2020 for $349,900. The course’s clubhouse, which is currently being renovated, is at 1067 Lake Sebring Drive.

Recommended for you