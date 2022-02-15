SEBRING — A development company proposes building residential units on the Santa Rosa property on North Ridgewood Drive and building additional residential units in the downtown and constructing “tiny homes.”
Florida-based development company American Pacific Assurance’s (APA) proposal calls for a total of 600 new boutique low-priced dwellings within five years based through a collaborative effort between the leadership and citizens of Sebring and APA.
The agenda for today’s City Council meeting states Daniel Jittu and John Murphy, the co-founders of APA, will present a proposal for the Santa Rosa property and their vision for residential development in Sebring.
APA’s “road to success” includes the company acquiring the Santa Rosa assets and the city releasing the (code enforcement) liens on the property.
The Santa Rosa Property, 509 N. Ridgewood Drive, is owned by Sanrosa Holdings, LLC.
“APA begins to build 41 units (studio, one and two bedrooms),” the APA proposal states. “Upon significant completion, City works with AOA to build 500 circle-centric, moderate-priced boutique apartments over one to three years.
City Council President Charlie Lowrance said the developer would likely add to the back of the Santa Rosa to build a total of 41 units.
According to what they are saying, it should look the same from the front, he said.
After completion of Santa Rosa, APA proposes working with the city to reenergize old utility (near Park Place on Park Street) with lofts and tiny homes within two to four years.
APA joint ventures proposes to build 300 units around the interior borders of Sebring within oen to five years.
Lowrance said APA is talking about doing three or four different boutique apartment buildings. He said the company has done some in Winter Haven so they have a record of doing them, but he said they are most likely the two- and three-story variety instead of the 90-foot building proposed at 126 W. Center Ave.
“I think this would fit in with Sebring much better than a high-rise downtown,” Lowrance said.
The City Council voted Jan. 18 to initiate a foreclosure on the Santa Rosa Hotel, which is in serious disrepair and has a nearly $400,000 lien for accruing daily code violations.
The Sebring City Council meets today at 5:30 p.m.