SEBRING — Representatives from American Pacific Assurance (APA) provided the City Council with details on its plans to renovate the deteriorating Santa Rosa Hotel on North Ridgewood Drive.
At Tuesday's Council meeting APA Manager Daniel Jittu, "We find this an extraordinarily beautiful conservative city that we affiliate with. We are looking to move some of our office here. We think that the future of the density of Florida will be in the smaller towns.
"Places like Sebring are exciting. It is the future, I believe, of the growth of Florida in general. We would like to be a part of helping design that landscape with the community here."
Jittu noted he is from Sarasota where there is little space for growth.
American Pacific Assurance informed the City that it is ready to acquire the Santa Rosa Hotel from its current owners, Santa Rosa Holdings, LLC, after the City Council and American Pacific have reached an acceptable developers agreement.
Jittu said the agreement should include all agreed concessions including, but not limited to the following:
• An action plan to remove all municipal liens.
• A waiver of new fees against existing current municipal utility connections to the building.
• A 10-year tax abatement.
• Consideration from the Community Redevelopment Agency in the form of a financial contribution conditioned upon completion of Phase 1.
• The City's commitment for American Pacific to be awarded the City-owned lot located behind the project. The lot will be used to house an amenity facility (work-out and dog run) and eight additional units.
Mayor John Shoop said the City would be amiable on the fees and the fines to make them disappear, but tax abatement may be an issue.
Council will be very receptive to saving a building, he said.
Councilman Mark Stewart said, "Rest assured, we want to help."
Council President Tom Dettman said from what he heard American Pacific is steering away from a "historical restoration" to more of a "renovation," which under the circumstances is cost effective.
A company representative said they are not going to do the historical tax credits, which would make it cost prohibitive and slow it down.
Jittu was told to check with the CRA about his request for funding from the CRA.
In the first part of its post-acquisition plan, American Pacific states it will submit plans to install a new roof and secure all open areas to secure the building's integrity.
Then the company will submit a full set of construction plans for permitting for both phases. and construction will commence within 45 days after receipt of permits.
City staff will work with APA to create a development agreement.