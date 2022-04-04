SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will consider a zoning change to a higher density of a portion of property that is known as the old Kenilworth Lodge golf course.
A developer is seeking the zoning and land use change for a 30.34-acre portion of a 116.85 acre property at 2838 U.S. Alt. 27.
The property is west of the southern portion of the Sebring Parkway that is currently under construction with the property’s northern boundary generally across the parkway from Yarbrough Tire.
The 116.85-acre property is one of several adjacent properties under the same ownership, Lake Jackson Holdings, LLC, totaling about 135 acres, according to the Council’s agenda. The property is outside of the Historic Overlay and Community Redevelopment Area.
This location is farther north and further away from the Francis 2 mobile home park than was originally planned by the developer.
In the initial plans, the first phase of the development was slated for the property that is just north of Paradise Path and the western part of Rose Road.
Developer Alexander Forkosh is requesting a Future Land Use change from County Medium Family Residential to City High Density residential and a rezoning from County R-3, Multiple-Family Dwelling, including Motel and Hotel District to City PD, Planned Development to allow for 529 multifamily dwelling units with recreational amenities.
The planned apartment complex concept was presented to the City Council in October by Sebring builder Mark Gose and Forkosh.
Forkosh said he first came to Sebring in 2004 and tried to proceed with the project a couple of times, but the market was not ready. Now is the perfect time to do it as the town needs apartments, he told council members.
The agenda for the 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Council meeting states the developer has submitted a proposal to develop 529 apartment units with clubhouse, park, and amenities. The proposal includes 26 two-story and three-story apartment buildings with 25 of the buildings containing 16 to 24 units per building.
The size of the units ranges from 720 square feet (one bedroom, one bathroom) to 1,259 (three bedrooms, two bathrooms).
One building will contain nine apartment units, a clubhouse, an office, and a community pool in the rear. The project includes open spaces, recreation areas, walking trails and a five-foot sidewalk to serve the development.