SEBRING — Representatives from American Pacific Assurance (APA) continue to be interested in restoring the Santa Rosa Hotel, but will likely need help from the city to fund the project.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich, City Council President Tom Dettman and Mayor John Shoop met with the APA representatives recently.
Noethlich said APA would still like to develop it out. They are going to have a conversation with the City Council about where they are at and what it is going to take financially to develop it out.
They are probably hoping to get some assistance from the city and/or the Community Redevelopment Agency, he said.
“But, I don’t know how much monetarily they are looking to get at this point,” Noethlich said.
Noethlich believes the APA representatives will be at the Aug. 2 City Council meeting.
At a February City Council meeting, Daniel Jittu and John Murphy, the cofounders of American Pacific Assurance, presented their plan for renovating the Santa Rosa Hotel. The plan also included building affordable residential housing in the downtown area.
APA presentation state its plans are to build 41 units (studio, one and two bedrooms) and then, upon significant completion, it would to have the city work with ADA to build 500 circle-centric, moderate-priced boutique apartments over one to three years.
APA had planned to acquire the Santa Rosa Hotel from its current owners, SanRosa Holdings, LLC, after the City Council and APA reached an acceptable developers agreement. APA, however, reported to Noethlich that it hasn’t been able to secure funding for the renovation.
In January, the City Council voted to initiate a foreclosure on the Santa Rosa Hotel, which is in serious disrepair and has an estimated $400,000 lien on it for accruing daily code violations.