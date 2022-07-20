Santa Rosa Hotel

Representatives ofAmerican Pacific Assurance will address the Sebring City Council soon about there needs to restore the Santa Rosa Hotel.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — Representatives from American Pacific Assurance (APA) continue to be interested in restoring the Santa Rosa Hotel, but will likely need help from the city to fund the project.

City Administrator Scott Noethlich, City Council President Tom Dettman and Mayor John Shoop met with the APA representatives recently.

