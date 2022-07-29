Diaz

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. is disputing federal guidance on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

 FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES via NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — Saying federal guidelines aimed at preventing discrimination against students based on such things as gender identity would “vastly expand the application” of Title IX, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. told school officials Thursday to ignore the guidelines.

Title IX is a federal law that was enacted more than 50 years ago to prohibit sex-based discrimination in educational institutions. The U.S. Department of Education last month released a proposal that it said would “provide greater clarity regarding the scope” of sex discrimination.

