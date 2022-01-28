SEBRING — A property next to a long dormant Dinner Lake development is being rezoned for a higher density with work planned to resume on the construction of residential housing.
The Sebring City Council recently approved the first reading of two ordinances related to 2.55 acres at 1877 Arbuckle Creek Road on the north side of Dinner Lake.
The ordinances amend the future land use of the recently annexed property from County Low Density Residential to City High Density Residential and amends the zoning from County Single Family District (R-1) to City Multiple Family District (R-3).
At a recent City Council meeting, Central Florida Regional Planning Council Senior Planner Dana Riddell noted that the zoning change is an applicant-initiated request looking to go to a higher density than what was available before.
The existing property owner and applicant is Sebring Oasis Condos, LLC.
Riddell noted that the properties to the east have R-3 zoning uses and the properties to the west are single-family usage, so the zoning change would be a continuation of the uses to the east.
The County’s Low Density Residential land use allows three dwelling units per acre, she explained. The High Density Residential allows up to 40 dwelling units per acre, if it were changed to Planned Unit Development, but that is not requested now.
The highest land use density as proposed would be 20 dwelling units per acre, which allows for a total of 51 dwelling units on the 2.55 acres, which is an increase of 44 dwelling units. But the R-3 limits it to 12 dwelling units per acre, which is 30 dwelling units for the property.
City water and sewer utilities are available in front of the parcels so the development will be required to connect.
Terry Hartigh, of Sebring Oasis Condos, said he was before the Council in the spring to annex into the City with the intention of having this be Phase 2 of the Sebring Townhomes, LLC.
He noted a building had been sitting there since the unfortunate downturn of the economy in 2008-09. Phase 2 of the Oasis was proposed at that time.
Hartigh said he does not intend to do a Planned Unit Development. He intends an R-3 with green areas with apartments similar to the Douglas Place apartments he used to own on Lakeview Drive, but maybe a little bigger with a garage with the units being 1,100 to 1,200 square feet.
They are just about complete with the first three units and getting ready to do another three, he said.
“It would bring, obviously, more tax base to the City and make some affordable lakefront housing,” Hartigh said. The current one is higher end.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle asked Hartigh, “So you are actually finishing those buildings that have been sitting there forever?”
Hartigh replied, “Yes. Five or six years ago I ran into some health issues. I am doing somewhat better.”
The new units will be unusual for Florida — two-story with walkouts — so there are two stories with a third level being a walkout, he said.
Councilman Roland Bishop said, “Another one I am ready to see done.”
Council approved the first reading of the ordinances amending the property’s Future Land Use and Zoning with the second and final reading scheduled for Council’s Feb. 1 meeting.