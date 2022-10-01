Disaster aid

Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Deanne Criswell said federal aid will be expanded to more areas of Florida in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath.

 TOM URBAN/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — A major-disaster declaration that President Joe Biden issued early Thursday will be expanded to more areas as Florida tries to recover from Hurricane Ian, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday.

“We are here to support this recovery. We know we’re still in the very active response stage,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said during a media briefing with Gov. Ron DeSantis at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. “But we’ve already started planning for what the recovery is going to be because we know that this is going to be a very complicated and complex recovery.”

