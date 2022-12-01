BRANDON — The disaster recovery center at the Hardee County Civic Center, 515 Civic Center Drive in Wauchula will cease operations at 6 p.m. today (Thursday).
After the center closes, survivors who were affected by the recent disaster can still register for assistance, get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process or check the status of their application the following ways:
To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance on YouTube.
Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.