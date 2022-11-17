BRANDON — The disaster recovery center in Highlands County closed Thursday at 2 p.m. and will reopen Monday, Nov. 21, due to a previously scheduled event.
The center is located at the Highlands County Extension Office, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Disaster recovery centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.
To find a center close to you, go online to DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or you can text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.
The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance — YouTube.