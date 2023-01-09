BARTOW — The Disaster Recovery Center at the W.H. Stuart Center at 1702 S. Holland Parkway in Bartow ceased operations Saturday, Jan. 7.
Survivors who were affected by Hurricane Ian can still apply for assistance, get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process or check the status of their application the following ways:
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. The line is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages.
- At one of FEMA’s other disaster recovery center locations
To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance — YouTube.
Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.