LAKE MARY — FEMA and the state of Florida are opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Hardee County to assist Hurricane Ian and Nicole survivors at the Hardee County Library, 315 N. 6th Ave. in Wauchula. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Most FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Recommended for you