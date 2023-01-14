LAKE MARY — FEMA and the state of Florida are opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Hardee County to assist Hurricane Ian and Nicole survivors at the Hardee County Library, 315 N. 6th Ave. in Wauchula. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Most FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Although the deadline to apply for assistance for damage or loss from Hurricane Ian has passed, those who have damage or loss from Hurricane Nicole can still apply for assistance until Feb. 13. Applicants who were affected by Hurricane Ian can still get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process or check the status of their application, and update their contact information.
Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.
To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or you can text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance — YouTube.