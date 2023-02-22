Dare to be dazzled disco fans as North America’s top ABBA tribute band comes to Lake Placid this spring.
ABBA Revisited has been performing for audiences around the United States since 2001 with a group of incredible musicians and singers who look and sound like Anni-Frid, Bjorn, Benny, and Agnetha.
Playing hits like “Fernando,” “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia,” the tribute band will perform at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid on April 4.
“(Growing up) I never thought I’d end up playing drums for an ABBA show,” drummer Dave Radford said.
He added that the original ABBA members made the music sound easy, “but it’s not.”
“The music has all kinds of measures of seven and nine and everything else.”
Dressed in full ABBA style and garb, the band embodies the quartet, as well as the dancing.
“The girls have choreography they do around the drums and I’m basically cuing the show like a drummer in a circus where he cues the people doing acrobatics on trapeze,” Radford said. “We put personality into it. We have a tightly arranged show. We put some humor into it and talk to the people (in the crowd).
“There is a little bit of band history, but not too much.”
During their performances, Radford added that they always interact with the crowd.
“We ask people to sing along and do some other things with it,” he said. “I like the shows like that, too, where there are some singalongs and people remember back and people enjoy that.”
ABBA Revisited begins at 7 p.m. on April 4 at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid.