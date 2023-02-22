ABBA Revisited

ABBA Revisited will be in concert at 7 p.m., April 4, at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid.

 COURTESY/SUN EVENTS

Dare to be dazzled disco fans as North America’s top ABBA tribute band comes to Lake Placid this spring.

ABBA Revisited has been performing for audiences around the United States since 2001 with a group of incredible musicians and singers who look and sound like Anni-Frid, Bjorn, Benny, and Agnetha.

