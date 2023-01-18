A time warp to the disco days, Bee Gees Now gets the fans on the dance floor.
Playing all the legendary hits of the Bee Gees, the nationally touring tribute band provides the real disco experience with a technical and theatrical production that hits your senses and your emotions.
That experience will be close to home this month, as they take the stage at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid.
Fans can get their groove going to hits like “Stayin’ Alive,” “You Should be Dancing,” “Jive Talkin’,” “Tragedy,” “Night Fever,” and more.
“Wherever we play the Bee Gees it’s always widely accepted,” drummer Dave Radford said. “We have played the show numerous times so we have it well-rehearsed. We do it a little bit differently, too (in that) we put personality into it.”
Radford added that they have a tightly-arranged show, but they do try to bring humor and history to it, as well as disco-appropriate costumes.
“We talk to the people in the crowd,” he said, “and there is a little bit of history but not too much … not enough to swallow the show down. We ask people to sing along and do some other things with it.”
The Bee Gees Now performance begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Genesis Center, 3218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid.
Radford went on to say that he and the band enjoy shows when the crowd is just as involved as they are.
“I like shows like that, where there are some singalongs and people remember back (to when they experienced the original band) and people enjoy that,” he said. “Where it’s not just us up there playing the songs, but there is a little bit of personality and humor and keeping the things fun and people seem to like that, too.”