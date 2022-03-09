LAKE PLACID — One thing that can be said about living in Highlands County is that there is plenty to do and a plethora of hobbies and pastimes to capture your interest.
You can play tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, softball or golf. Weekly musical shows pack people into the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts in Avon Park and the Genesis Center in Lake Placid as well as other small theaters.
There is an active model railroad club, a writers organization, art leagues, woodcarving, stamp collecting, photography, baking and more. Collectors abound. A woman in Placid Lakes even collects miniature porcelain shoes. She boasts having collected thousands of them.
Next Saturday there is an exciting picnic event, where you can learn all about the hobby of model airplane flying. Members of the Lake Placid Aeromodelers are opening their airfield to anyone who would like to learn about the fun of building and flying their own model plane or helicopter.
Riley Field is south on Placid Lakes Blvd. between Tobler Ave. and Highway 70. Picnic organizer Larry Gerlock said, “Bring the whole family. It is free but for a small donation you can enjoy a picnic lunch on us of hamburgers, hot dogs, beans, desserts and homemade goodies made by club members.”
Visitors can watch members fly their model planes and helicopters. Members will also give you a chance to do a hands-on flight with their help. Gerlock guarantees that “you will not crash.”
If you already have your own plane, bring it along.
The club has 40 members, led by President Larry Kauffman. “The models take off and fly just like big planes.” When asked what allows a pilot not to crash he said, “Talent.” And the club boasts areomodelers of all degrees of talent.
The club holds vey competitive events drawing seasoned pilots from throughout Florida for Sun N’ Fun pattern contests and non-competitive local fly events.
Give the hobby a try March 12 or just come and watch the models take off, twist and turn, some reaching 200 mph. If you feel an interest, members will guide you as to what model you should build first as well as offer you free help in learning how to get it airborne.
Riley Field is a pristine model air strip. There is plenty of parking. Who knows, you just may get addicted to a new pastime.