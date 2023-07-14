Disney Results

Iger

 MARK LENNIHAN/AP PHOTO, FILE

TALLAHASSEE — Disney CEO Bob Iger dismissed as “preposterous” arguments by Gov. Ron DeSantis that the company is “sexualizing children” or experiencing a drop in attendance at its Florida resorts because of a long-running fight with the governor.

Appearing Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Iger also defended the company’s right to question a 2022 Florida law that restricted instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. The company’s opposition to the law sparked the feud with DeSantis and his Republican allies in the Legislature.

Recommended for you