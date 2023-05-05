TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that would lead to the state Department of Transportation inspecting Walt Disney World’s monorail system, as Gov. Ron DeSantis is locked in a battle with Disney.

The monorail inspections were included in a broad transportation bill (HB 1305) that is headed to DeSantis. The House voted 83-32 to pass the bill, which was approved Tuesday by the Senate.

