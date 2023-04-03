SEBRING — As part of a renewed community education initiative, Highlands County Solid Waste staff are urging residents to learn how to get rid of lithium-ion batteries correctly and of the dangers of throwing them away in their household garbage.

Lithium-ion batteries are not considered to be normal garbage and should not be thrown away in a garbage bin. But why? It’s because lithium-ion batteries are household hazardous waste that contain heavy metals or other toxic substances and should be disposed of differently than the garbage that is collected curbside in Highlands County.

