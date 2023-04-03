SEBRING — As part of a renewed community education initiative, Highlands County Solid Waste staff are urging residents to learn how to get rid of lithium-ion batteries correctly and of the dangers of throwing them away in their household garbage.
Lithium-ion batteries are not considered to be normal garbage and should not be thrown away in a garbage bin. But why? It’s because lithium-ion batteries are household hazardous waste that contain heavy metals or other toxic substances and should be disposed of differently than the garbage that is collected curbside in Highlands County.
The most serious cause for concern if they are thrown out in the garbage would be the potential for fires to start, whether it is in a garbage bin, in a garbage truck, or at the county’s landfill. This could happen because these batteries can have enough energy remaining, which could cause an injury or start fires, even when they have been used and appear to have lost energy to power a device.
“Batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries, from personal devices like smart phones and computers, contain hazardous materials and are a leading cause of fires in landfills and compactor trucks,” Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr., director of Critical Infrastructure, said.
According to representatives from Fire Rover, a West Bloomfield, Michigan-based fire safety and suppression company, 50% of the fires at facilities are due to lithium-ion batteries, and about 50% are traditional hazards that cause fires, including propane tanks, accelerants, chemicals, flares, hot charcoal, cigarette butts and more.
“Fires caused by electronic waste are a growing problem – when refuse is compacted or crushed in rubbish trucks and landfills, the batteries can be damaged and cause fires,” Howerton said. “Lithium-ion batteries should be taken to a separate recycling or household hazardous waste collection point, like the county’s landfill.”
Bringing these batteries to the Highlands County Landfill as HHW ensures they will be safely and properly disposed. As part of its HHW program, Highlands County accepts car, boat, and truck wet cell lead acid batteries as well as nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, lithium-ion, and button/coin batteries.
Lithium-ion batteries are commonly found in cell phones, power tools, digital cameras, laptops, children’s toys, e-cigarettes, small and large appliances, tablets, e-readers, and even hoverboards. Some lithium-ion batteries are not easily removed from the product and can be a fire hazard if they are broken, bent, or crushed.
Button/coin batteries are commonly used in remote controls, hearing aids, blood glucose meters, calculators, key fobs, and watches and electronic jewelry.
Many stores that sell batteries, phones or electronics will take back used batteries for recycling. Visit call2recycle.org to find a retailer near you that accepts them. The county landfill is a HHW collection point where HHW and E-waste, also known as electronic waste, can be taken throughout the year at no charge.
The landfill, at 12700 Arbuckle Creek Road in Sebring, is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The county also holds semi-annual HHW collection events each year in the spring and fall.