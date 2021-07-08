SEBRING — About 50 new teachers have been hired as the School Board of Highlands County needs about 45 more to fill all its positions for the start of the 2021-22 school year, which is about a month away.
Human Resources Director Carla Ball said Tuesday, “We have filled probably over 50 instructional vacancies, but we still have close to 50 to go. We continue to process [new hires] daily and moving right along.
“We have more openings in elementary than we do at secondary. We had a group in today that we processed.”
The numbers fluctuate as some employees may still decide to retire or resign before the school year starts, she said.
The district’s website shows 20 elementary teacher openings, 11 middle school openings, and three educator openings at the high school level.
There are 15 school support staff openings, six food and nutrition openings and openings for bus operators. Also, the district is currently hiring substitute teachers.
The district is currently advertising for the new administrative position of coordinator of Exceptional Student Education, a position that would work under the current director of ESE, Pam Lanier. The closing date for applicants is July 15.
At its next meeting on July 13, the School Board will vote on Superintendent Brenda Longshore’s personnel recommendations, which include: Sun ‘N Lake Assistant Principal Jessica Lowe, Academy at Youth Care Lane Assistant Principal Jeanette Phipps, Director of Federal Programs Diane Rivers and part-time hourly Human Resources administrator Anne Lindsay.