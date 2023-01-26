SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is currently accepting applications for Controlled Open Enrollment until Friday with half of the district’s schools having the available capacity to accept transfer students.
Controlled choice options, as permitted in accordance with Florida Statute, provide additional opportunities for students to attend any school in the state that has available capacity other than their zoned school. Controlled Open Enrollment provides parents greater choice options.
The schools with available capacity are Avon Park High, Avon Park Middle, Lake Placid Middle, Avon Elementary, Fred Wild Elementary, Lake Placid Elementary, Memorial Elementary and Sun ‘N Lake Elementary schools.
Sun ‘N Lake Elementary has the fewest available seats with 24 followed by Fred Wild Elementary, which has 47 available seats.
Applications will only be accepted during the application window. Once the window has closed, all applications will be randomly numbered with the assistance of a computer program.
Available seats will then be assigned to the applicants for that school starting at one and ending at the total number of seats available (lottery system).
Transportation must be provided by the parent for all approved requests.
Parents must complete a separate application for each COE school that the student is requesting for consideration.
Lottery and notification is Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.
Parental acceptance window is Feb. 6-17.
The waiting list expiration date is May 25.
According to legislation from 2022, school districts are required to meet the following:
• Each school district must update its school capacity determinations every 12 weeks and be identified on the school district’s website.
• Identify schools that have not reached capacity, as determined by the school district.
• Maintain a wait list of students who are denied access due to capacity and notify parents when space becomes available.
• Require schools to accept students throughout the school year as capacity becomes available.