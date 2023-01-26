Avon Park High

Avon Park High School is the only high school in the Highlands County School District that has available capacity to accept Controlled Open Enrollment student transfers.

SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is currently accepting applications for Controlled Open Enrollment until Friday with half of the district’s schools having the available capacity to accept transfer students.

Controlled choice options, as permitted in accordance with Florida Statute, provide additional opportunities for students to attend any school in the state that has available capacity other than their zoned school. Controlled Open Enrollment provides parents greater choice options.

