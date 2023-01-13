SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County now has five qualified applicants for the position of assistant superintendent of business operations.
The four internal applicants are:
SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County now has five qualified applicants for the position of assistant superintendent of business operations.
The four internal applicants are:
• Bryan Naugle — bus driver for Transportation Department
• Hilary Hathaway — assistant principal at Avon Park High School
• Timothy Thompson — director of Food & Nutrition Services, and
• Anjelica Ramos Tinajero — director of Finance Department.
The sole outside applicant is Cynthia Brill, who is an operations coach/ed specialist at Career Technical Ed Solutions in Marietta, Ohio.
The School Board of Highlands County started advertising the position in October.
After initially advertising and extending the advertisement twice for the position, the district had only one applicant in November.
On Dec. 6, the School Board approved to waive the assistant superintendent of business operations minimum qualification of a master’s degree from an accredited institution in the field of finance, accounting, business administration, or related field, or the CPA certificate required with a bachelor’s degree from an accredited, educational institution subject to the applicants agreement to obtain either minimum qualification within 36 months of hire.
The position was advertised again with the deadline for applicants extended to Jan. 10, which resulted in the five qualified applicants.
The assistant superintendent of business operations is one of the top administrative positions in the district with a base salary of $93,767.
The position supervises and administers the functions of financial services, facilities, food services, and transportation services. The position coordinates and manages the function of financial planning for the district, including the preparation of the annual budget for presentation to the superintendent and the school board.
Mike Averyt, who currently holds the position, was planning to retire at the end of December 2022. He has been with the district for about 20 years.
Also, the district is advertising for an assistant principal for Avon Park Middle School with a closing date for applicants of Jan. 24.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.