SEBRING — The Highlands County School District is starting the process to implement the Guardian Program to have armed trained safety personnel on school campuses in addition to school resource officers.
At its Tuesday meeting, the School Board will consider approval to develop revisions to the board’s Safe-School Officers policy.
The proposed revision states, “The School Board Utilizes school guardians pursuant to the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program.”
Once the sheriff has conducted guardian training and has issued a school guardian certificate to an individual who meets the requirements, the individual would become a school guardian only if appointed by the superintendent, according to the proposed revision.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said that after the tragic happening at Marjory Stoneman High School in 2018, Senate Bills 7026 and 7030 established requirements that each school board and superintendent partner with law enforcement agencies to assign one or more Safe-School Officers at each school facility within the school district.
Safe-School Officers options included school resource officers, school safety officers, guardians, or contracted private security guards.
The School Board of Highlands County made the decision to satisfy the Safe-School Officer requirement, by partnering with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Sebring Police Department to provide school resource officers and school resource deputies on every school campus, she said.
“We are very thankful for the strong partnership with the Sheriff’s Office and Sebring PD, and for the outstanding support provided by each school resource officer and school resource deputy,” Longshore said.
Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz recently met with school superintendents to share that implementing the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program in all of the districts across the state was a top priority of both he and Governor Ron DeSantis, Longshore noted. Many superintendents across the state provided testimony to the benefits of establishing the Guardian Program in their districts.
“Implementing the Guardian Program in Highlands County will provide additional support to ensure the highest level of safety and security of our students on our campuses,” Longshore said. “I look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office in order to implement the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program in Highlands County.”
District Director Safety & Security Timothy Leeseberg said, “The District is currently working out the logistics with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. One point that I want to make sure we are clear on is that Guardians will be in addition to law enforcement officers on every campus. Guardians will not replace the current law enforcement officers that are on our school campuses.”
The proposed policy states, “School guardians do not have the power of arrest or the authority to act in any law enforcement capacity except to the extent necessary to prevent or abate an active assailant incident.”
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said the education commissioner is highly encouraging districts to participate in the program and the governor also supports it.
She agrees that school safety is a top priority and feels blessed that in Highlands County there is a school resource officer in every district school.
Guardians are armed personnel who aid in the prevention or abatement of active assailant incidents on school premises. They are either school employees who volunteer to serve in addition to official job duties or personnel hired for the specific purpose of serving as a school guardian. Guardians must pass psychological and drug screenings, and successfully complete a minimum of 144 hours of training.
State funds are granted to participating Sheriff’s Offices to cover the screening and training costs for each Guardian. Also, Guardians receive a one-time stipend of $500 for serving in the program.
Currently, 46 Florida counties are participating in the Guardian Program.
In the Heartland, Hendry, Okeechobee and Polk counties are listed as participating in the Guardian Program.