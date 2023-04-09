Avon Elementary School

Schools in Highlands County such as Avon Elementary School in Avon Park will soon have armed trained safety personnel on the campus. The School Board of Highlands County will consider participating in the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, which adds trained individuals to be prepared to prevent or abate an active assailant incident on school campuses.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Highlands County School District is starting the process to implement the Guardian Program to have armed trained safety personnel on school campuses in addition to school resource officers.

At its Tuesday meeting, the School Board will consider approval to develop revisions to the board’s Safe-School Officers policy.

