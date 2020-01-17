SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County caught a break when a judge granted a motion to vacate a default judgment against the district.
Judge David Ward offered the ruling in a lawsuit filed in the 10th Judicial Circuit, Highlands County, against the district by a motorist who claims she was injured in an accident with a school bus near the Kindergarten Learning Center.
A complaint in the lawsuit filed on Oct. 24 states that on Aug. 20, 2018 Marielys Diaz Luna was driving a 2010 Acura on Commerce Center Drive while the School Board allowed Dennis Stahl to operate a school bus, and he “negligently operated the bus so that it collided with the vehicle driven by Luna.”
Attorney William H. Winters of Winters & Yonker, Tampa, filed a motion for default on Dec. 18 against the School Board, “for failure to serve any paper on the undersigned or file any paper as required by law.”
Attorney Allen C. Sang, Winter Park, responded on behalf of the district on Jan. 3 with a motion to vacate the default judgment stating that the complaint was apparently served on Brantley on Nov. 8, however, the complaint was served at his construction business.
“Due to a miscommunication and inadvertent, excusable neglect, on the part of Mr. Brantley, who mistakenly assumed that the School Board and or their defense counsel would also receive a copy of the complaint, no response to the complaint was timely filed,” the motion to vacate stated.
On Jan. 3, Sang also filed the defendant’s answer and affirmative defenses, which states the plaintiff’s medical bills are not reasonable, related or necessary and the injuries were due to the failure to use a seat belt.