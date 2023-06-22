TALLAHASSEE — The new district board that oversees Walt Disney World properties on Wednesday approved a whistleblower policy. The policy, according to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, is intended to provide guidance to employees and other people with “knowledge of unlawful activity, misfeasance, or malfeasance by the district, its employees or its independent contractors.”

Martin Garcia, chairman of the district’s board, said the policy is based on staff members’ feedback that “their grievances or concerns or ideas were falling on deaf ears with respect to the prior board.”

