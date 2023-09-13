The latest numbers show fewer teacher vacancies than at the start of the school year, but still more than 30 long-terms substitutes working in classrooms along with other teacher vacancies.
Human Resources Director Carla Ball informed the School Board at its Aug. 11 meeting the numbers showed 64 teacher vacancies. There were 34 vacancies and 30 long-term substitute teachers in classrooms for a total of 64 openings.
Currently, the District has a total of 51.5 teacher vacancies, which includes 19.5 vacancies and 32 long-term substitute teachers, showing a decrease of 13 open positions.
“While we still have a lot of openings, we are still very pleased with the progress,” Ball said. “We continue to work diligently in order to continue to see those numbers decrease.”
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said these numbers are like pre-COVID numbers to have that kind of vacancy numbers.
Longshore thanked Ball and her team for getting teachers in front of the kids.
The Florida Education Association noted on Aug. 7 there were nearly 7,000 advertised vacancies for teachers in the Sunshine State.
The Highlands District is currently advertising for 13 elementary teachers, seven middle school teachers and four high school teachers.
There are six openings for school support staff and advertisements for bus operators and a bus attendant.
A year ago the FEA reported that Florida has a severe shortage of teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and other support staff needed to provide all our students with the education they deserve and need. The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the problem, but shortages were a pre-existing condition.
Florida has long-standing difficulties with retaining and recruiting public school employees.
FEA advocated several actions including providing fair, competitive pay for teachers and staff, reducing standardized testing, and allowing qualified teachers to earn multi-year contracts rather than be faced every year with a “pink slip.”