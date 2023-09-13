Cracker Trail Elementary

The School Board of Highlands County continues to fill teacher vacancies, but currently has 51.5 vacancies, including two openings at Cracker Trail Elementary School.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The latest numbers show fewer teacher vacancies than at the start of the school year, but still more than 30 long-terms substitutes working in classrooms along with other teacher vacancies.

Human Resources Director Carla Ball informed the School Board at its Aug. 11 meeting the numbers showed 64 teacher vacancies. There were 34 vacancies and 30 long-term substitute teachers in classrooms for a total of 64 openings.

