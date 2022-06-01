SEBRING — A Lake Placid Elementary School teacher has a complaint against her, with a proposed settlement, going before the State Education Practices Commission’s Teacher Hearing Panel.
ESE pre-kindergarten teacher Elizabeth Sisson was cited by the district for supervision issues on the playground, according to Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge. She was unaware that a student had wandered away from the playground.
A letter in Sisson’s file from Lake Placid Elementary Principal Candice Dean states that on Jan. 20, 2021 while students were at recess, it was evident Sisson was not engaged in supervising students, rather in conversation with another staff member and on her phone. This led to a student leaving the playground. Walking by himself and exiting the fenced area located at the front entrance of the school.
Sisson’s state hearing is scheduled for Thursday (today) in Orlando.
The possible sanctions the commission can impose on state educators range from a written reprimand, a probation period and/or fine to suspension or revocation of their educator’s certificate.
The Florida Department of Education Office of Professional Practice Services administers a state-level grievance process and plays an integral part in ensuring that appropriate disciplinary actions are taken against the certificate of an educator certified to teach in Florida.
The Office of Professional Practices Services (PPS) investigates alleged misconduct by educators in Florida who hold an educator’s certificate and pursues disciplinary actions against the certificates of educators found to have committed acts of misconduct.